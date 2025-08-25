Motorcyclist killed in Jacksonville crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed Sunday night in a crash on 103rd Street and Old Middleburg Road. Florida Highway Patrol stated in a social media post at 10:53 p.m., "Vehicle versus Motorcycle. Rider pronounced deceased at hospital."

No other details were given about the crash.

⚠️Duval County Fatal Crash⚠️



103rd Street and Old Middleburg Rd.



Vehicle versus Motorcycle. Rider pronounced deceased at hospital. Westbound lanes are currently blocked. Please seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/Tw7EqbKAA6 — FHP Jacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) August 25, 2025

