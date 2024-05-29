Multiple Jacksonville agencies attending Jax Authority Career Fair May 30

JACKSONVILLE , Fla. — Multiple Jacksonville agencies are looking to hire at the Jax Authority Career Fair.

That includes the City of Jacksonville, Jacksonville Aviation Authority, Duval County Public Schools. CareerSource Northeast Florida, JEA, Jacksonville Transportation Authority, and JAXPORT.

JTA told Action News Jax it will be raffling off a bike and several monthly bus passes.

It’s happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bethel Institution Multipurpose Center located at 215 Bethel Baptist St.

Anyone can attend, but you must create a profile here.

If you have any questions, email jbox@careersourcenefl.com or call 904-356-5627 ext. 2204.

