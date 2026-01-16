Multiple motorcycle accidents reported in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A patient was flown by helicopter to the hospital early Friday after a motorcycle accident in Interlachen. The accident occurred in the area of N. County Road 315 and Main Drive, according to Putnam County Fire Rescue.

Hours earlier late Thursday a motorcycle wreck was reported in East Palatka at State Road 207 near the St. Johns County line. The rider in that accident was also flown by helicopter to the hospital, according to Putnam County Fire Rescue.

