Multiple semi-tractor trailer tires slashed in Columbia County, potential suspect caught on video

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a series of criminal incidents involving intentionally deflated tires on multiple semi-tractor trailers in Columbia County.

As of Tuesday, there have been six separate incidents where the suspect has used an unknown object to puncture the vehicle and or trailer tires. They have occurred during the nighttime hours. The trucks and trailers were parked overnight at various entrance and exit ramps of Interstate I-75 at the US 90, State Road 47 and US 41/441 exits.

In addition, at least one incident also occurred on Interstate 10 in Columbia County.

One victim was able to provide FHP investigators with surveillance images (see below) of a potential suspect, a young adult man, but no other information has been made available.

FHP is asking that anyone with information about similar incidents or potential suspect(s) contact FHP at 800-387-1290 or their local Crime Stoppers.