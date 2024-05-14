Ron DeSantis reportedly plans to raise money for Donald Trump in Florida and Texas, AP sources say

DES MOINES, Iowa — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is gearing up to lend a financial hand to former President Donald Trump, marking a significant shift in their political relationship, according to AP sources.

Two people familiar with the matter, who spoke on anonymity, disclosed that DeSantis is set to start fundraising efforts for Trump in the upcoming weeks, aligning with his pledge made during a recent meeting with the former president.

While the specifics of the fundraising initiatives are yet to be finalized and subject to potential alterations, DeSantis has already initiated outreach to donors. His finance team is reportedly crafting a schedule that will have stops in both Florida and Texas, according to the sources.

This move signals a notable political reconciliation between DeSantis and Trump, who had engaged in heated exchanges during the 2024 Republican presidential nomination race.

Trump’s insults dubbing DeSantis as “DeSanctimonious” clashed with the Florida governor’s arguments that Trump’s political era had concluded. However, DeSantis appears to be extending an olive branch by leveraging his extensive fundraising network, a strategic maneuver that could produce rewards if he harbors presidential aspirations in 2028 when Trump would be ineligible to run due to constitutional term limits.

Roy Bailey, a prominent Dallas investor and former co-chairman of DeSantis’ national finance committee during his presidential bid, commended the governor’s commitment to Trump.

“He’s shown his commitment to the president and that’s why I say we’ll follow his lead, and why I think donors will follow his lead,” stated Bailey.

While Bailey refrained from confirming the fundraising plans, he highlighted the potential value in tapping into past DeSantis donors who are yet to contribute to Trump’s campaign.

“We will be focused on past DeSantis donors who have yet to donate to President Trump. We’re going to try to mine those donors for him. That will create a lot of value,” Bailey said.

As DeSantis takes strides towards bolstering Trump’s financial arsenal, political observers keenly anticipate the ramifications of this burgeoning alliance on the Republican landscape, particularly with an eye on the upcoming November elections and beyond.

