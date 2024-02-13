Multiple students hospitalized after ingesting ‘unknown gummy substance’ at Twin Lakes Middle School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several students from Twin Lakes Academy Middle School were rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after ingesting a “gummy substance,” as confirmed by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

According to school officials, a student brought the gummy substance to school and shared it with classmates during class time. Reports indicate that at least six students consumed the gummies, prompting concerns about the nature of the substance.

The school principal communicated with parents, confirming that six students were either taken to the hospital or picked up by family members after consuming the gummies.

The substance’s exact composition remains unclear, but Florida Poison Control spokesperson Mike McCormick notes that incidents involving gummies are increasingly common.

“The problem especially with a gummy format, is that when children get their hands on them, do you know how many gummies they usually take? All of them,” McCormick told Action News Jax.

McCormick elaborated on the various types of gummies available, including recreational marijuana, medical marijuana, and hemp-based THC products. He warns of the dangers posed to children, citing nearly 800 exposures to hemp-based products among children in Florida last year alone.

McCormick added “We have this wide array of products that are out there that are available. And what ends up happening, as we’re seeing recreational marijuana laws change across the country, there is an overall perception that this is not dangerous for children. And the reality is it is dangerous for children.”

The principal of Twin Lakes Academy Middle School issued a statement to parents, acknowledging the incident, in part quote “We were made aware that a student was in possession of an unknown gummy substances and shared the items with other students in their class.”

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue reported that five children were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, while the principal confirmed that at least six students reported feeling unwell after ingesting the substance.

The principal addressed that drugs and illegal substances are prohibited on campus, and students can face serious disciplinary action and could face possible criminal charges.

McCormick underscored the potential risks associated with ingesting such substances, which can reportedly lead to hallucinations, vomiting, tremors, anxiety, dizziness, confusion, and even loss of consciousness.

Law and safety expert Dale Carson warns of potential legal repercussions, noting that parents could face civil charges for failing to secure dangerous products.

“The fact that they’re juveniles doesn’t remove them from the possibility that the state of Florida has a concern about this sort of behavior. And they have criminal charges to place against an individual who brings contraband into a school,” Carson stated.

Carson stressed the importance of properly storing all substances to prevent access by children.

As investigations continue, it is important to keep medicine and other drugs away from children.

Law enforcement is actively investigating the incident as they work to determine the nature of the substance involved.

