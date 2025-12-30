Murray Hill homeless encampment worries neighbors 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents of the Murray Hill neighborhood say their quality of life is deteriorating as a growing homeless encampment at John D. Liverman Park brings safety fears and public indecency to their backyard.

What began as one tent appearing before Thanksgiving has turned into a “constant rotation” of individuals living just feet from private backyards. For long-time residents like Dennis Smith, who has lived in the area for 25 years, the change is heartbreaking.

“It’s just gone downhill,” said Smith.

Smith recounted a home invasion that occurred before his wife passed away, noting that intruders knocked her unconscious before ransacking their home. “It’s a shame they’re in that predicament, but it’s also very dangerous.”

The concerns aren’t limited to property crime. Rebecka Gilliam, whose property is near the park, says the encampment has exposed her family to graphic behavior.

“My 14-year-old happened to be taking the dogs out on our property, and one of the gentlemen was visibly urinating outside,” Gilliam said.

“That’s not a good exposure for anybody with children or anybody in the public,” she said. Her kids are no longer able to go to the park alone and need supervision in their own backyard.

Neighbors say trash and discarded needles litter the park grounds. While the occupants were previously asked to leave, residents say they returned within days, bringing even more tents with them.

“We don’t want to stare at homeless tents and listen to people screaming,” Gilliam added. “It’s just not a community anymore; it’s trash.”

The city said in a statement.

“The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department Providing Assistance to the Homeless Team is continually conducting outreach to people experiencing homelessness across the city and connecting them to shelter resources.

Citizens are encouraged to report any encampments they encounter to 904-630-CITY (2489) or at myjax.custhelp.com so that the City of Jacksonville Blight Director and PATH team can review the area and reach out to the individuals living in the encampment.”

For the people of Murray Hill, the goal is simple: they want to feel safe in their homes again.

