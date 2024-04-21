‘My heart goes out to her family:’ Local nurse speaks out about Dr. Marsha Certain’s death

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A local nurse is speaking out about a Brunswick Doctor that authorities believe was killed in a murder-suicide in Southeast Georgia.

Sunday marks the first day of the National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. It’s to raise awareness of victims of violent crime.

Dr. Marsha Certain was a recent victim of a murder/suicide crime that happened on April 18th at a home in Hortense on Buffalo Road, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Brunswick Nurse Anissa Pettibone said, “Just to know that she had passed away was tragic. It brought back memories for me of my stepson and brother.”

Nurse Anissa Pettibone told us Dr. Certain treated her stepson when he had a heart condition. Dr. Certain also helped her brother, who passed away three years ago due to Covid.

Pettibone said, “We went to her office, and she treated my son.”

Pettibone said, “But she was just a real nice woman.”

The Jesup Police Department responded to the home along with Wayne County deputies and set up a perimeter.

Officers called out to Sanna over a PA system, and he tried to leave the home out of the back door but went back inside when he saw police, the release said.

A gunshot was heard once Sanna went back into the home. Police went inside the house and found Certain and Sanna dead.

Pettibone said, “My heart goes out to her family and staff. She was prominent in our community. For something like this to happen to her, is just tragic.”

Anyone with any information in this case is asked to contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.

