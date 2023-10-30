Mysterious yellow line returns to St. Johns County road, local drivers concerned

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Local drivers in St. Johns County are once again puzzled by the reappearance of a mysterious yellow line on the road, creating concerns about potential distractions and safety issues for motorists. This marks the second occurrence in a month.

Pictures captured by concerned citizens sent to Action News Jax depict a trail of what appears to be spilled paint along a busy road near St. Augustine.

The mysterious yellow line has resurfaced on U.S. 1, extending between International Golf Parkway and County Road 312, adding to the bewilderment of local residents and drivers.

Reporter Nick Gibson spoke with Stephen Hatton, one of the concerned locals who remarked, “Déjà vu all over again.”

Action News Jax first reported back in September about a mysterious pained line that ran from the San Marco area to County Road 201. The line was eventually cleaned up by the Florida Department of Transportation (FODT).

Stephen Hatton continued, “We were somewhat amused, somewhat, is it happening again?”

Hatton expressed his worries about the potential distraction caused by the mysterious line, not only for himself but also for young and learning drivers.

He pointed out that even the lane departure system installed in his SUV failed to recognize this particular line.

“I can definitely see where it’s distracting. All of a sudden, you see another yellow line,” Hatton added.

Adarsh Annadata and Sebastian Benavids, both young drivers, echoed Hatton’s concerns.

Annadata explained, “If you’re not with your parents, and you don’t have someone to tell or guide you, you could make a mistake.”

Action News Jax reached out to FDOT for a statement regarding the recurring yellow line. FDOT responded, saying, “FDOT maintenance crews will evaluate the roadway and take appropriate corrective action. Paint spills and loose loads contribute to maintenance challenges.”

Residents and drivers affected by the yellow line are now looking for a quick resolution to this reoccurring issue, hoping for a safer and less distracting road ahead.

