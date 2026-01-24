Nassau Board of County Commissioners dispute CFO’s claims of wasteful spending

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Board of County Commissioners disputed claims made by Florida’s Chief Financial Officer regarding wasteful spending.

The disagreement centers on the CFO’s assertion of $196.3 million in actual spending, while the board cites audited figures of $150.6 million.

The Nassau County Board of County Commissioners’ Chair, Alyson McCullough, emphasized the seriousness of the state CFO’s comments, stating that the board has a responsibility to taxpayers to investigate any allegations of financial waste.

The discrepancies cited by Blaise Ingoglia, the state’s CFO, include $10 million in financial reserves not excluded from revenue calculations and a failure to account for mandatory expenses imposed by the state.

Additionally, the board highlighted the local referendum that was approved by 68% of voters to fund a land acquisition program, which was part of the budget cited by the CFO.

John Martin, District One County Commissioner, pointed out that state auditors did not attempt to meet with any county officials prior to issuing their claims. “State auditors did not meet—nor did they request to meet—with any Nassau County Commissioner, county staff member, or the County’s independently-elected Clerk regarding the CFO’s stated concerns about wasteful spending prior to Wednesday’s press conference,” Martin said.

District Five County Commissioner Klynt Farmer announced that county staff will conduct a detailed examination of the county’s financial records to address the CFO’s concerns. “County staff has been directed to work with the independently-elected Nassau County Clerk to prepare a detailed examination of the County’s financial records and address the concerns raised by the CFO,” Farmer stated.

The board believes that once the discrepancies identified by the CFO are reconciled with independently audited financial records, Nassau County will not only meet the expected fiscal standards referenced by the CFO but will also showcase responsible fiscal stewardship.

Nassau’s Board of County Commissioners is set to engage with the CFO’s office to discuss these concerns and to provide transparency in their financial evaluations.

Updates on this evaluation process will be made public for taxpayers to review.

