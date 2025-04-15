Nassau County to engage in statewide Opioid Settlement Project

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Organizations in Nassau County will have the chance to take part in a state-wide Opioid Lawsuit Settlement.

Dating back to January 2021, the state of Florida negotiated and received more than $3 billion from companies accused of contributing to the nationwide opioid crisis. In 2024, the Nassau County Opioid Settlement Task Force was organized to help distribute these funds.

Funds through the Task Force must be used by organizations on opioid/substance abuse education, treatment, prevention, and recovery services.

Applications are due May 12 via email or mailed to the Nassau County Manager’s Office. Click HERE to view the application.

