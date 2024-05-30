Nassau County is hiring school crossing guards

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Nassau County is looking for school crossing guards to join the team.

If you love working with children and positively impacting your community, then you can apply now at www.nassauso.com.

The county is looking for crossing guards in these specific areas and times:

Callahan Elementary School - morning from 7:15 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Fern Beach Middle/High School at 14th and Hickory St. - afternoons from 3:25 p.m. to 4:25 p.m.

“You can keep kids safe and create a safer community, one crosswalk at a time,” the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said.

