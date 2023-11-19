Nassau County needs your help identifying burglary suspects

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a burglary that happened at Take 5 Oil Change in Fernandina Beach.

The burglary occurred on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at approximately 1:50am.

Two suspects made entry into the business by using a crow-bar to smash the front door glass. They then busted into two safes and removed the cash.

They are believed to be driving a 2019-2021 dark gray or brown Hyundai Tucson.

Watch the security video here.

If you have any information that would assist in identifying these individuals, please contact NCSO Detective Cone at agcone@nassauso.com, or NCSO non-emergency at 904-225-5174.

If you want to remain anonymous and report a crime tip, please call the First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477). You can also enter tips online at www.fccrimestoppers.com.

