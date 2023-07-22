Nassau County police and fire rescue are training for the start of the school year

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla — With the start of school just around the corner, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office has started training with Nassau County Fire Rescue.

“We train all summer long to plan for emergency situations at schools,” said Nassau County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post. “So even though our SROs aren’t in schools over the summer they are training and staying prepared to protect your children.”

NCSO says this partnership will keep them prepared to do whatever it takes to keep Nassau’s kids safe

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.