Nassau County Schools wants parents to vote on their favorite 2024-2025 calendar

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Nassau County School District wants parents to vote on which calendar option they like the most.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The district said it prepared 2 calendar options for the 2024-2025 school year through a variety of statutory and administrative rules.

Parents are asked to view both calendars and vote on which one they would prefer for the rest of the year.

Voting closes on Friday, Feb. 2. You can vote for your favorite calendar HERE.

Read: JFRD: No one hurt after candle lights mobile home on fire in Jacksonville Heights area

NCSD has prepared two calendar options for the 2024-2025 school year. Go to https://t.co/qWvlvgnRJd to view the calendar options and vote.

The 2 options were developed based on a variety of statutory and administrative rules. VOTING WILL CLOSE ON FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2nd, at 11:59 PM pic.twitter.com/Sveb3y1Ew5 — Nassau County School (@NassauSchoolsFL) January 25, 2024

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.