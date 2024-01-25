JFRD: No one hurt after candle lights mobile home on fire in Jacksonville Heights area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said no one was hurt after a candle caused a mobile home fire on Susie Street.

Action News Jax was alerted of the fire at 4:56 a.m. through a post on X by the department on Monday.

JFRD said that no one was hurt in the fire, but one adult was displaced. The Red Cross was called to assist that person.

Crews are working a residential structure fire to a mobile home in the 8600 block of Suzie street. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) January 25, 2024

