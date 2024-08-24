Nassau County Sheriff’s Office warns parents about apps on kid’s phones

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is reminding parents to stay aware of what’s on their child’s phone.

Some apps may fly under your radar but could expose your kids to risks you’re unaware of.

There are 25 apps the sheriff’s office says parents should be aware of. They’re shown in the attached photo.

Law enforcement also suggests getting apps like Bark and Qustodio to help oversee your child’s online activity.

NCSO reminds you to stay up-to-date on popular social media apps, have open conversations with your children about their online activity, and set clear guidelines.

