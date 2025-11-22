Nassau County woman arrested on arson charge after house fire

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Dana Nicole Timmons was arrested on November 20 by the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office and charged with first-degree arson.

Deputies say she set fire to curtains and other items on the front porch of a home in Nassau County, Florida.

Fire rescue crews showed up to find smoke coming from the house. The flames had already been put out with a fire extinguisher.

Deputies said Timmons was found sitting on a neighbor’s porch. She cooperated with deputies and allowed herself to be handcuffed.

A neighbor told authorities that Timmons said she wanted to burn the house down, but Kinnard wouldn’t answer more questions from investigators.

One victim told deputies that after a heated argument, Timmons set the curtains on fire and then went outside to burn more belongings.

Another victim said Timmons damaged a washer and dryer set worth $2,500 and wanted to press charges.

She agreed to talk to deputies after being read her rights. Investigators collected the lighter used in the fire as evidence.

Timmons is facing serious charges as the investigation continues.

