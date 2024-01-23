Callahan man arrested for road rage incident, deputies say he shot at driver pulling out of driveway

CALLAHAN, Fla. — Sean Epperly, 21, of Callahan was arrested Saturday after police say he shot at a man in a road rage incident.

According to a report obtained from Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, the victim backed out of his driveway and didn’t see Epperly’s car coming down the road.

The report said that Epperly swerved to miss the victim’s car and hit 2 mailboxes. That’s when he allegedly got out of his truck, shot a gun toward the victim’s car and drove off.

NCSO deputies found the suspected vehicle at a home on Ratliff Road and saw Epperly run around the back of the house after dropping his gun into a palmetto bush.

Epperly is facing several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

