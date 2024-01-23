Rally in Tally: Crime victims, family members headed to Tallahassee to call for change

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Families of Jacksonville murder victims are calling for change.

Dozens got on a bus to Tallahassee to join more than 400 other crime survivors from across the state for the Survivors to Speak Florida event.

These families and victims are asking lawmakers to expand service for crime victims and their families and also pass reforms they say will help break cycles of crime.

Some of the things they are asking for include improved safety, helping people get back to work and expanding funds for trauma recovery services in Jacksonville.

The group headed out around 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Action News Jax will follow the Survivors to Speak Florida event and will provide updates as we get them.

