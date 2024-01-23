‘Lots of laughs, smiling:’ Friends said father shot to death in San Marco will never be forgotten

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Monday, loved ones are remembering a 30-year-old man who was shot and killed in San Marco.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Austin Fitzgerald was a father and friends said he would do anything to make you smile.

Luis Roces, 36, is behind bars, accused of his death.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Fitzgerald’s friends said he was a great person and any time they got together it was just like old times. They also explained that what happened is difficult to put into words, but they’re glad an arrest was made quickly.

“That really captures his personality... just full of energy, Hunter Mash said. “Dancing, singing.”

Loved ones remember Fitzgerald as a wonderful person to be around.

“If you were upset about anything, his attitude would shine bright,” David Ward, a close friend said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Fitzgerald was shot and killed in San Marco over the weekend.

Related Story: JSO: Person shot to death in San Marco, several people detained

Ward said they were close friends since middle school and they were like brothers.

“We just always had each others’ backs, no matter what,” Ward said.

Now, Roces is behind bars, accused of murder.

“It still feels like a sick, twisted joke,” Ward said.

Police said Fitzgerald was shot and killed after an argument involving a girl.

Police reports obtained by Action News Jax show Fitzgerald was out with friends. A girl they were with received a lot of messages from Roces and ignored them. The report said she realized the suspect was looking for her in the Riverside area and at some points Roces found her.

Related Story: Man arrested for murder of another man in weekend San Marco shooting, Jacksonville police say

The reports continue by saying Roces made the woman go to his house on River Road. From there, it described that she went to the bathroom and texted Fitzgerald to pick her up because she was scared of Roces.

When Fitzgerald and a friend showed up, the report said Roces met them at the door and there was an argument. The girl ran out of the residence and witnesses said Roces followed them to the car as they were trying to leave. During another argument with Fitzgerald, Roces shot the 30-year-old victim.

“It was just a shock because of the person he is,” Ward said.

Fitzgerald was a father and friends like Marsh said he cared deeply for his son.

“That was really his focus, that’s what he strived to be better for, was his son.”

And they said he will never be forgotten.

“Lots of laughs and smiling, nobody is going to replace his smile, his hugs,” Ward said.

In the report, it said a witness mentioned how the suspect acted strangely calm after the shooting happened. Roces is being held without bond.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.