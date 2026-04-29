Funeral arrangements announced for firefighter who died after responding to Nassau County fire

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The visitation and funeral arrangements were announced for firefighter Kevin Crews, who died April 23 after he experienced a medical emergency while responding to the Old Dixie Highway Fire.

According to Nassau County, visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Nassau Funeral Home, 541720 US-1, Callahan, FL 32011.

The funeral will take place on Thursday at 10 a.m. at West Church, located at 550974 US-1, Hilliard, FL 32046.

Nassau County also states that before the service, a funeral procession will begin at the Nassau Funeral Home at 8:30 a.m. The route will travel north on US-1, turn left onto CR 108, then proceed left onto Pecan Street, past Fire Station 4, left onto W. 1st Street, and right onto US-1, concluding at West Church.

Funeral procession Firefighter Crews

Crews was a two-year veteran of the Hilliard Volunteer Fire Department assigned to Station 4. He had begun his career as a firefighter in Ware County, Georgia.

“Our department and our community have lost a hero,” said Hilliard Volunteer Fire Chief Jerry Johnson. “Kevin was the epitome of courage and dedication. His sacrifice will never be forgotten. We are focused on supporting his family and our personnel during this unimaginably difficult time.”

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