Hundreds stranded on Amtrak Train, without power in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of passengers were stranded on an Amtrak train, The Floridian 41, for hours without electricity in Nassau County.

Temperatures reportedly reached up to 95°F, according to passengers.

The train was en route from Chicago to Florida, with Jacksonville as its final destination.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue are responding to the scene.

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority shuttle buses reportedly picked up Boy Scouts who were on the train and others as well.

Action News Jax is working to find out more and will provide updates to the story.

