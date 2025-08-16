Meet K9 Max: Nassau County Sheriff’s Office introduces firearm detection dog for safety in schools

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office has introduced K9 Max, a firearm detection dog, to schools in the Nassau County School District as a new security measure.

K9 Max, a one-year-old Fox Red Labrador, is trained to detect firearms, track humans, and search for articles, enhancing the safety protocols within the schools.

“Our main focus is to make sure that our teachers, students, and schools are as safe as possible,” Sheriff Bill Leeper said.

K9 Max, who joined the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office from West Virginia, was deployed to the schools as part of a partnership between the sheriff’s office and the Nassau County School District.

School Resource Officer Brandon Griffith, K9 Max’s handler, emphasized the importance of the canine unit in maintaining school safety, stating, “As school resource officers, our primary duty is making sure the students and staff are safe, and K9 Max is another tool in the arsenal.”

During the summer break, K9 Max and Deputy Griffith underwent extensive training to prepare for the school year.

This marks Deputy Griffith’s third year at Yulee Middle School, but with K9 Max, he will be visiting other schools in the district as well.

K9 Max is not only skilled in firearm detection but also enjoys interacting with students and staff, adding a friendly presence to the school environment.

