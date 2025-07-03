Nassau County

Nassau County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help to find missing man

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding Derek James Skinner.

He was last seen leaving in a Z Trip car at the HCA Florida Memorial Hospital at I-95/SR 200 in Yulee, FL.

If you have seen him or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office at 904-225-5174.

You can also reach out directly to Deputy Clardy at mlclardy@nassauso.com.

