Price of school meals in Nassau County increasing for first time since 2016

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Nassau County School District announced that it will be raising school meal prices for the 2023-2024 school year.

The district said it is raising lunch prices by 75 cents and breakfast prices by 25 cents. It blames the increased costs of food delivery and labor for the change and said that although it hasn’t raised prices since the 2016-2017 school year, it can no longer afford to not raise the prices.

The changes, however, will not affect students eligible for free and reduced lunches.

School meal applications will be given to students at the beginning of the school year, but parents can also register their children online HERE.

2023-2024 School Meal Prices

Complete your yearly application for Free & Reduced Lunch. This school year's eligibility criteria have been updated. The applications will be given to students at the start of the school year, or you can apply online now at https://t.co/M8LWujLrm1. pic.twitter.com/6w4Lzg7F3y — Nassau County School (@NassauSchoolsFL) July 27, 2023

