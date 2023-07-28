FHP: 9-year-old girl dead after crash on I-95 in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that a child is dead after an overnight crash on I-95 in Duval County.

According to the crash report, at around midnight Friday, a sedan and truck tractor were headed southbound on I-95 at mile marker 364 within an active construction zone. The sedan was approaching the truck tractor from behind, and the driver didn’t slow down or stop in time to prevent a crash.

The front of the sedan hit the back of the tractor truck. Both vehicles came to their final rest blocking the right and center lanes, facing south.

The 25-year-old man driving the sedan suffered critical injuries and the 9-year-old girl in the car with him died. The 38-year-old man driving the truck tractor was uninjured.

Traffic was rerouted onto Pecan Park Road, but the road is now clear. FHP said the investigation is ongoing.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

