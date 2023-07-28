Putnam County man wins $1 million on $5 scratch-off bought in St. Augustine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced on Thursday that James Amick., 28, Florahome, claimed a $1 million top prize.

The Putnam County man purchased the 50X THE CASH scratch-off game from A&G Market at 216 S. Ponce De Leon Boulevard in St. Augustine.

In a statement from the Florida Lottery, Amick decided to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment totaling $890,000 after taxes. The retailer who sold the winning ticket will receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

50X THE CASH is described as a $5 scratch-off game featuring more than $131 million in cash prizes, including 10 top prizes of $1 million. The Florida Lottery says that the overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.97.

