Theft suspects driving away from deputies crashes on SR 200 in Yulee: Nassau County Sheriff’s Office

YULEE, Fla. — At least three people are hurt after theft suspects driving away from deputies crashed into oncoming traffic on State Road 200, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said.

The people in the car that crashed were suspected of a theft at Kohl’s in the Villages of Amelia shopping center on State Road 200.

NCSO said the suspect was driving away from officers when the suspect car crashed into oncoming traffic on State Road 200 near Miner Road, which is just east of U.S. 17.

All lanes of SR 200 in the area are closed.

The Florida Highway Patrol will be investigating the crash, NCSO said.

Action News Jax has a crew headed to the area to get more information and will have the latest updates on FOX30 Action News Jax at 4.

Multiple suspects ran from law enforcement at Kohl’s in Yulee around 2:30 pm. The suspects fled and eventually crashed into oncoming traffic at SR 200/Santa Barbara St. There are three trauma alert patients reported so far. No deputies have been injured. Expect delays in the area pic.twitter.com/307kw8XAsS — Nassau County SO (@NCSO_FL) November 22, 2023

