Nassau man, woman arrested after baby’s femur broken during diaper change, deputies say

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of child abuse after a 6-month-old baby was admitted to a hospital with a broken femur.

Jasper Griffin Shick, 34, has been charged with aggravated child abuse and making false statements to investigators, while Sarah Anne Rediker, 36, faces charges of child neglect, according to a Tuesday news release from NCSO.

“It’s heartbreaking to see this kind of abuse inflicted on a defenseless baby. Protecting children, especially at this most vulnerable age, is my top priority,” Sheriff Bill Leeper said in the release.

The incident happened in Fernandina Beach, where investigators were alerted by medical staff about the baby’s injuries on Monday night.

Detectives spoke with the victim’s grandmother, who allowed them to enter her house, where the victim and suspects live, NCSO said.

Inside the house, investigators found a baby’s crib in a closet, empty alcohol cans, and items consistent with marijuana within reach of the child. NCSO said small torches, camping propane tanks, bongs, and containers with loose marijuana were also accessible to the victim.

Investigators found that the suspects were attempting to change the baby’s diaper around 7 p.m. when the child became fussy due to teething. Shick allegedly squeezed the child tightly, knowing he had caused harm. The suspects did not seek medical help until the baby’s grandmother returned home after 10 p.m.

Detectives learned that the father had consumed alcohol and smoked marijuana before the incident, NCSO said.

Both Shick and Rediker were arrested and are being held at the Nassau County Jail & Detention Center, with bonds set at over $75,000 and $50,000, respectively.

