National Crime Victims Week ceremonies to be held in Camden, Glynn counties

This week is National Crime Victims Week and several counties in Southeast Georgia will hold ceremonies to honor victims and their loved ones.

The Camden County program will take place Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Camden County Courthouse, located at 210 E. 4th Street, Woodbine.

The Glynn County program will take place Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Glynn County Courthouse, located at 701 H Street, Brunswick, Georgia.

The Brunswick Judicial Circuit said it will have a Memorial Wall at each Courthouse in the Circuit on display the entire week.

Families and friends are encouraged to drop by and write in the guestbook that will be on display along with photos of loved ones lost.

