National Park Service seeks public opinion on Fort Caroline Memorial relocation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The National Park Service is asking for public comments on plans to move the Fort Caroline Memorial to higher ground within the Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve.

The proposed project aims to protect the memorial from future flooding and hurricane damage.

The plan would relocate, redesign, and rebuild the memorial for French settlers from the 1560s.

People can share their thoughts online through April 1 at the project website, or by mail to the park’s address:

Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve

13165 Mount Pleasant Rd., Jacksonville FL, 32225

People’s ideas helped create the current plan, which also includes making the new site more accessible to visitors.

Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve covers over 46,000 acres in Jacksonville and is known for its rich history and natural resources.

For more information, visit www.nps.gov/timu.

