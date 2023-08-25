National Waffle Day celebrated with care

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Community Hospice and Palliative Care is celebrating National Waffle Day in a special way.

Comfort Inn & Suites Jacksonville Orange Park delivered a celebration package featuring waffle iron, batter, syrup, and accessories to honor compassionate end-of-life care in the Greater Jacksonville Metropolitan Area since 1979.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Bobbie Hoover, Director of Home Care & Long Term Care was there to receive the gift.

Each year Choice Hotels, which was the first hotel chain to offer waffles on its menu, celebrates Waffle Day by honoring hometown heroes.

Community Hospice and Palliative Care was nominated by Carrie Gould, who wrote an essay entitled, “A Warm Embrace: How Waffles and Hospice Care Offer Comfort to Families.” Click here to read the essay.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Waffles for Hospice (BERNABE MURGUIA)

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.