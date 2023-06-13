Naval Hospital Jacksonville unveils new 24/7 prescription pickup option

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Naval Hospital Jacksonville unveiled a new option for veterans looking to get their prescriptions filled faster.

With the simple scan of an ID, a few steps on a screen and a signature, Beverly Butler, whose husband served 20 years in the Navy, was able to get her prescriptions from the new ScriptCenter at Naval Hospital Jacksonville.

“Three minutes! So, I’m excited about it. I’ve never seen medicine dispensed out of a machine, but this is awesome,” Butler said.

The new technology was unveiled on Tuesday as part of the base’s ongoing efforts to reduce wait times at the pharmacy.

Back in May, Action News Jax highlighted multiple-hour long lines at the pharmacy plaguing local veterans, which were driven in-part by staffing shortages and the transition to a new online prescription system.

Now, Pharmacy Director Lieutenant Commander Jose Pulido tells Action News Jax wait times are down and the new ScriptCenter machines at the hospital and satellite pharmacy will bring them down even further.

The ScriptCenter is available 24/7 and can hold up to 800 prescriptions at a time.

“There’s a lot of volume and a lot of options for our patients now. So, whether you’re a refill or a new prescription you have three options to pick it up with different varying hours,” Pulido said.

Veterans can start using the new option immediately.

Commander Sharon House, the Commanding Officer at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, said the rollout of ScriptCenter reflects the base’s commitment to improve patient experience and find creative solutions to help Northeast Florida’s veteran community.

“We’re listening to you. We want you to get your medicine as quickly as possible and we are grateful for the service that you have provided to us,” Commanding Officer at Naval Hospital Jacksonville Sharon House said.

Naval Hospital Jacksonville has published this video, breaking down how to register and use the new ScriptCenters.