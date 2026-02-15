Naval Station Mayport celebrates service of retiring K-9 heroes

MAYPORT, Fla. — Two military working dogs, Dani and Polly, were honored in a ceremony on Friday at Naval Station Mayport as they officially retired from active duty.

Dani served the base from May 2021 to January 2026.

He completed more than 200 inspections and spent over 4,000 hours on narcotics detection operations during his career. His efforts supported the fight against illegal drugs on and around the base.

Polly joined the team in October 2021 and also served until January 2026. She took part in 40 Secret Service missions and did more than 5,000 hours searching for explosives.

Both dogs were recognized for their dedication and service to the community.

Leaders at Mayport say the base will always be a home for Dani and Polly as they enjoy their well-earned retirement.

