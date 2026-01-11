Naval Station Mayport earns two prestigious Navy awards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Naval Station Mayport earned two prestigious awards on Jan. 6, including the inaugural 2025 Shore Battle Efficiency Award and the Installation Excellence Award.

Both awards recognize the outstanding performance of Navy installations in supporting readiness and operational efficiencies. The Shore Battle Efficiency Award honors installations for their excellence in combat capabilities, while the Installation Excellence Award acknowledges overall contributions aligned with strategic goals.

Naval Station Mayport distinguished itself as the premier operational base in the Southeast, supporting more than 80 commands. The installation executed more than 71,000 flights and facilitated 525 ship movements, reflecting its critical role in warfighter readiness.

The commitment to excellence at Naval Station Mayport was demonstrated through superior public works, housing services, and emergency response departments, setting a high standard for shore installations across the Fleet.

Vice Admiral Scott Gray, Commander of Navy Installations Command, emphasized the significance of the awards. “The outstanding performance of this year’s winners is a direct reflection of the dedication and professionalism of our Sailors and civilians. They are the backbone of our shore enterprise, and their relentless work ensures our installations are true force multipliers, enabling fleet readiness and power projection around the globe,” Gray said.

