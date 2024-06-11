Navy investigating after sailor dies in training exercise on board Naval Air Station Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Navy has confirmed that a sailor passed away last week during a training exercise in Jacksonville.

On June 4, Chief Officer Pete Lagosh was conducting training onboard Naval Air Station Jacksonville. He was enrolled in the Navy’s Surface Rescue Swimmer School (SRSS) refresher course. Details surrounding his death are being investigated by NCIS, Cmdr. Dawn Stankus at Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic in Norfolk, Virginia said.

Chief Petty Officer Lagosh was on an “intermediate stop” at Naval Air Station Jacksonville during a permanent change of station order to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 12 in Japan.

“We offer our deepest condolences and sympathies to the family, friends, and shipmates of the Sailor during this difficult time,” Cmdr. Stankis said. “Grief counseling services and support are available through the appropriate chains of command and through chaplains.”

