NCSO seeks public’s help identifying fraud suspect in Walgreens incidents

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in identifying a fraud suspect involved in two incidents at a Walgreens located at 542356 SR 200, Callahan.

The incidents occurred on Dec. 14 at approximately 8:02 p.m. and on Dec. 30 at approximately 9:19 a.m. The suspect attempted to use fraudulent cash currency to load money onto her Chime Card.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) encourages anyone with information about the suspect to contact Deputy West at ry1575@nassauso.com or by calling 904-225-5174. The public is also urged to report tips anonymously to First Coast Crime Stoppers at one-866-845-TIPS (8477)

