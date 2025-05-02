Near 90 degrees on Friday before a few weekend showers, storms

Jacksonville, FLA. — The First Alert Weather team is tracking temperatures from the 60s inland to the lower 70s along the coast.

Friday will be mostly to partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

No rain is expected.

We stay warm through the weekend. A few showers or storms could develop in the mid to late afternoon hours on Saturday and into Sunday.

Rainfall amounts could add up to 0.25″+ this weekend.

TODAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an onshore breeze.. HIGH: 89

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few PM showers/storms. 65/88

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, a few PM showers/storm. 64/83

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, Isolated showers/storm. 63/83

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 61/87

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 65/84

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 66/85

