Nearly 100 families move into affordable homes on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Just in time for the holidays, some of the most vulnerable people in our community have a place to call home.

“Our mission becomes life when you see these projects go up,” said Reggie Fullwood, Chairman of the Board for Ability Housing.

Fullwood is happy to see what was once a concept for affordable housing become a reality.

The Village at Cedar Hills on the Westside is a 90-unit apartment complex, with one, two and three bedroom units.

Tenants will start moving in next week.

Mayor Donna Deegan was there for Tuesday’s opening. She talked about the importance of affordable housing in Jacksonville.

“It is their top concern,” she said.

This $30.7 million project is meant to address that concern. Rents for several units are based on tenant incomes. Prices can range from $500 for a one-bedroom to more than $1000 for a three-bedroom.

Six units will be available for families or individuals exiting homelessness, and 18 units are dedicated to providing services for those with behavioral health or substance abuse issues.

“Services may include medication management, care coordination, individual therapy, family therapy, whatever that family needs or that individual needs,” said Dr. Christine Caulfield, CEO of LSF Health Systems.

Fullwood said, “We have case managers on site who will work with those people every single day to make sure that they’re growing and developing and that they’re stable and for their long-term success.”

Those looking to live at the Village at Cedar Crest can join a waitlist.

Mayor Deegan said, “I think that, you know, our number one job is really to make sure that our community can have stable, safe lives. And housing is really at the top of that list. You know, when you have an affordable place to live, it takes so many other worries off the table.”

