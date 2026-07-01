Nease High School seniors organize pickleball tournament for charity

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Four seniors from Nease High School – Sophie Liao, Keira Taank, Malia Muhaimeen and Parmis Molavi – are hosting the Serving Hope Charity Pickleball Cup on Sunday, July 12, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in St. Augustine.

The tournament, held at Holey Ballz at 190 Thomas Industry Way, aims to collect healthy snack donations for refugee children supported by Kim’s Open Door.

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The Serving Hope tournament was organized to alleviate the financial burden of purchasing snacks for Kim’s Open Door, allowing the nonprofit to focus on its programs for underserved children.

Instead of an entry fee, participants are asked to bring snack donations. Kim’s Open Door, founded in 2013 by Kim Bogart, serves children who have immigrated to the United States under extraordinary circumstances.

The event will feature ongoing matches and a raffle beginning at 1 p.m. New raffle winners will be announced every 10 minutes throughout the event.

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Bogart, founder of Kim’s Open Door, is scheduled to give a presentation at 3:45 p.m. An awards ceremony will precede the presentation at 3:30 p.m.

Kim’s Open Door hosts various programs throughout the week, including arts, dance, English, science and sports, for the children it serves. Volunteers and employees at the organization provide snacks to the children before each program day.

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Cash donations received during the tournament from participants and sponsors will cover the venue fee and other miscellaneous event costs.

Any surplus cash will be donated to Kim’s Open Door to further support its programs. Other donations from sponsors will be given away during the raffle.

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