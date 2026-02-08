Need to shred documents? Palatka to offer free drive-through event

PALATKA, Fla. — Do you have a mound of documents you’ve been meaning to shred? On Saturday, February 21, Putnam residents can safely discard sensitive paperwork without leaving their cars.

Those interested can head over to the Putnam County School District’s parking lot, located at 200 Reid St, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Officials will help residents dispose of a wide range of items, including:

paper documents

confidential materials

hanging file folders

folders with brads

manila folders

paper clips

binder clips

staples

notebooks

checkbooks

magazines

newspapers

For any questions, call 904-951-2617 ext. 2089 or email publicinformation@palatka-fl.gov

