Neighbors call for Airbnb shutdown after Arlington shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Neighbors in an Arlington community said a recent shooting at a short-term rental has become a breaking point, prompting them to organize and push for the Airbnb to be shut down permanently.

Police are investigating a shooting that happened late Saturday at an Airbnb on Arlingwood Avenue. Neighbors who live nearby said the property has been tied to repeated problems and that safety concerns have escalated.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that it arrested Kenshawn Prentice, 19, in connection to the shooting.

Action News Jax obtained Ring camera video from the weekend, capturing the sound of gunfire just before police were called.

After the shooting, Airbnb sent a response to Action News Jax, saying it suspended the account connected to the reservation while JSO continues its investigation.

During a visit to the neighborhood, Action News Jax reporter Nicholas Brooks showed neighbors that the Airbnb listing was no longer visible on Airbnb’s website. Neighbors told him they have seen that happen before.

Homeowner Eunice Haga said the listing disappearing does not give her confidence the issue has been resolved.

Brooks: “What’s your thoughts when you see that?”

Haga: “That it has happened before.”

Haga said previous shutdowns have been short-lived.

“Not even maybe a week goes by and we see more guests coming in and more people and we’re like, it wasn’t really shut down. They were just temporary so they could patch the holes up and clean up what they needed to,” Haga said.

Neighbors said safety concerns have pushed them to organize a petition to permanently shut the Airbnb down.

“I will be immediately signing that petition,” Haga said.

Haga also said the fear caused by the rental has already forced some families to leave the neighborhood.

“There’s a whole family that had to move because their child was so scared to even walk out of his bedroom,” she said.

Alicia Davis, a mother of six who lives nearby, said the Airbnb has brought ongoing issues into the community.

“Is the Airbnb that’s allow these teenagers to come into our neighborhood and destroy it,” Davis said.

Action News Jax attempted to contact the property manager connected to the Airbnb. A phone call went straight to voicemail, and an email with questions about the shooting was sent, but no response was received before the story aired.

In a statement sent to Action News Jax, Airbnb said it was saddened by the incident, is supporting the JSO investigation, bans disruptive parties, and has suspended the guest’s account connected to this reservation.

Davis said reopening the rental would send the wrong message.

“It’s just saying that it was OK for the shooting to happen if it opens back up at this point,” Davis said.

Neighbors said they plan to continue gathering signatures and pushing for the Airbnb to be permanently removed from their community.

