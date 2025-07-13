Neighbors invited to help shape future of Brentwood Branch Library

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An open house will be held on Tuesday, July 15, at 3725 N. Pearl Street.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with presentations at 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

The project team will be there to answer questions and hear feedback from the community.

City leaders say the new library will be a modern, welcoming space designed with Brentwood’s needs in mind.

The event is hosted by Jacksonville Public Library, The Haskell Company, and Acuity Design Group.

For more info, visit JaxPublicLibrary.org

