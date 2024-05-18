Neptune Beach Police Department announces Gary Stucki as new Police Commander

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Neptune Beach Police Department has announced the appointment of Gary M. Stucki as the new Police Commander.

Stucki, who serves as the Detective-in-Charge of the Criminal Investigations Division, will oversee the Services Division starting June 4. This appointment follows the retirement of Commander Gary M. Snyder on June 3.

Commander Stucki, a native of the Beaches community, was born at the former Beaches Hospital and raised in Atlantic Beach. His interest in public service began during his upbringing, observing his father’s tenure as the Atlantic Beach Police Chief. Stucki graduated from Fletcher High School in the Duval County public school system.

Stucki began his public service career in 1981 as a lifeguard for the City of Neptune Beach. After five summer seasons, he was sponsored by the Neptune Beach Police Department to attend the police academy. Upon completing his training, he started as a patrol officer with the Atlantic Beach Police Department.

In 1988, Stucki joined the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO), where he served for 28 years, including two decades in the Homicide Unit. He contributed to the investigation of 310 homicide cases, over 1200 death investigations, and 161 officer-involved shootings.

Following his retirement from JSO in 2016, Stucki joined the Neptune Beach Police Department as the Detective-in-Charge of the Criminal Investigations Division, bringing his extensive experience to the role.

