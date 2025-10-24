New anti-litter campaign: ‘Keep Jax Cute, Don’t Pollute’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville has released a new video titled “Keep Jax Cute, Don’t Pollute,” featuring Mayor Donna Deegan, hip-hop artist Mal Jones, and local students, as part of its campaign to combat litter and blight.

The video, which you can see above, aims to inspire civic pride and encourage residents to properly dispose of trash and recycle responsibly.

It was filmed in various locations around Jacksonville parks.

“Keeping Jacksonville clean is about more than just picking up litter, it’s about showing love for our city,” said Mayor Donna Deegan in a news release. “This campaign is fun, creative, and speaks directly to our community’s heart.”

“Music has the power to connect and motivate,” said Mal Jones. “Partnering with the City and these amazing students to promote a cleaner Jacksonville is something I’m proud to be part of.”

The “Keep Jax Cute, Don’t Pollute” campaign is part of a broader anti-litter initiative that includes the Jax Litter League, a competition where local cleanup teams can win prizes for collecting the most trash.

The winning team will receive a box of Jacksonville Jaguars swag and an elite game day experience.

