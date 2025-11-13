New bill could require Jacksonville council ceremonies to be held in public spaces

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new bill is in the works after an Action News Jax investigation into the cost of a lavish Jacksonville City Council leadership ceremony.

Councilman Matt Carlucci tells Action News Jax he plans to introduce legislation within the next two weeks that would require future installation events for the City Council President and other officers to be held in facilities owned or operated by the City of Jacksonville or one of its independent agencies.

“When new leaders take their oath, they should happen in spaces that belong to the whole community, not a select few,” Carlucci said in a statement.

The proposal aims to increase transparency and ensure public access to events that celebrate the city’s top elected officials.

Background: $200K installation ceremony

Last week, Action News Jax uncovered that Council President Kevin Carrico’s installation ceremony in June cost more than $200,000.

While most of the event was funded by lobbyists and donors, taxpayers still covered more than $14,000 for the venue rental at Deerwood Castle, home of the Jacksonville Sports Car Museum.

That finding sparked questions about transparency and accountability in how the city conducts its ceremonial events, especially since Becker discovered the family of Council Finance chair Raul Arias was hired for $37,000 to work the event.

What the bill would do

Under Carlucci’s proposal:

Council installation ceremonies and related events must be open to the public and held in city-owned facilities.

Approved venues must be ADA-compliant, allow media coverage, and have the capacity for live streaming.

A list of eligible city venues would be maintained by the Council Director/Secretary.

Any request to use a non-city facility would require a two-thirds vote of the full council and a written justification.

The ordinance states that holding ceremonies in public facilities “reduces the appearance of exclusivity” and “ensures maximum opportunity for public access and attendance.”

If approved, the measure would become law after being signed by the mayor.

Read the full ordinance here:

