‘OMG, I can’t believe this’: Questions over city contract linking council leaders, local company

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New questions are being raised about the ties between Jacksonville City Council President Kevin Carrico and Finance Chair Raul Arias and a local company that briefly held a city contract with a children’s agency.

Action News Jax Investigates uncovered that Bold City Media, a company Arias once owned, received a three-month, $7,500 contract with the Kids Hope Alliance (KHA) for consulting and graphic design services, shortly after Carrico was elected council president in May.

Bold City Media contract with Kids Hope Alliance

Past ties and a ‘mysterious’ foundation

Two weeks ago, on October 28, Action News Jax’s Ben Becker first reported that Bold City Media’s current owner, Mark Stemmermann, had also formed a short-lived nonprofit called Bold City Cares - both of which listed Arias family restaurant Mambos as its principal address.

Public records listed Carrico and Arias as directors, a claim both men denied knowing anything about. Stemmermann later said the listing was an error.

‘OMG, I can’t believe this… '

After that story aired, an internal email obtained by Action News Jax showed KHA leaders circulating the report and referencing former CEO Dr. Saralyn Grass and Stemmermann.

“OMG, I can’t believe this…,” wrote Chief Strategy Officer Rodger Belcher in the email. “Wow. Like I told you, Dr. Grass brought this guy up, out of the blue and she never explained how she met him or anything,” said Belcher, who also referenced he had a phone conversation with interim CEO Kenneth Darity.

KHA email

According to Belcher’s email, the agency moved quickly to end its relationship with Bold City Media. “I’m going to close out with him ASAP,” wrote Belcher. “Definitely, not going to do any further business with him, if for no other reasons than the optics.” Records show that contract was terminated the following day.

Grass was fired by the KHA Board on October 22, before the latest revelations about Bold City Media, but after questions were already raised in an Action News Jax investigation about her outside employment and transparency in agency decisions.

Carrico’s dual roles under scrutiny

Just a day before the KHA board voted to terminate Grass, Action News Jax reported that the agency had allocated $12.2 million in grants to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida, where Carrico serves as a vice president earning a six-figure salary.

Carrico previously told Action News Jax he believes KHA is “doing a good job,” but city sources have questioned whether those connections represent a conflict of interest.

Adding to the concerns, Action News Jax discovered Bold City Media had promoted the Boys & Girls Clubs as well as Mambos on its Instagram page.

Bold City Media promotes Boys & Girls Clubs, Mambos

One post even featured Carrico himself wearing sunglasses, showcasing Bold City Media’s work.

Jacksonville Council President shown in Bold City Media ad

Carrico and Arias declined interview requests and sent statements after being provided a list of questions.

Carrico statement:

“I have no involvement in vendor selection or procurement decisions for the Boys & Girls Club. Those matters are handled entirely by the organization’s procurement team, and any questions about contracts or vendors should be directed to them.”

Arias statement:

“None of these questions have anything to do with me. I sold Bold City Media long before any of these contracts, discussions, or decisions took place. Any suggestion otherwise is flat-out wrong.

“I have had zero involvement or communication with KHA, its staff, or anyone connected to these matters. I’m not aware of - nor would I have any reason to be aware of - internal KHA discussions. To imply some connection where none exists is misleading and irresponsible.”

Grass statement:

“Under my leadership, KHA always adhered to appropriate legal and regulatory processes for contracting. Anyone claiming otherwise is blatantly creating a false narrative for their own political purpose.”

City of Jacksonville statement:

“The Kids Hope Alliance follows City of Jacksonville procurement processes and did so in this case. The contract was processed as a purchase order, which does not require a solicitation if it is under $10,000. Vendors must first register on the City of Jacksonville’s Supplier Portal. After registration, they submit a scope of work detailing the contract amount and deliverables, which is then used to create a requisition. The requisition is submitted to the Procurement Division to process and approve the purchase order. Providers are only reimbursed after submitting an approved invoice with supporting documents.”

City of Jacksonville purchase

Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida statement:

“The Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida engaged Bold City Media for video production and content support as an independent business decision to enhance the organization’s communications efforts. Bold City Media was selected based on professional qualifications and quality of work. There is no formal or financial relationship between the company and any member of the organization’s leadership or staff outside of the contracted services. All vendor partnerships follow the organization’s procurement and conflict-of-interest policies to ensure transparency and accountability.”

What’s next

The KHA Board is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to discuss ongoing matters, and Action News Jax will bring you the very latest developments.

