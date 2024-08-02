New bill would expand Medicare coverage for substance use disorder residential treatment

WASHINGTON, D.C. — More older Americans are struggling with addiction. Now there’s a push in Congress to help more people over age 65 afford treatment.

The Residential Recovery for Seniors Act expands Medicare coverage for residential treatment for substance use disorder for beneficiaries. Non-hospital-based care is currently not covered by traditional Medicare and this measure aims to close that gap for millions of seniors.

“The need is so great right now. We’re still in an overdose epidemic,” said Deborah Steinberg, a senior health policy attorney with Legal Action Center. “Legislation is necessary to make this type of change in the Medicare program.”

Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA), Chairman of the Senate Special Committee on Aging, introduced the proposal in the Senate.

“Despite being at higher risk for developing substance use disorders, older adults suffering from addiction are often overlooked and do not have access to the full spectrum of recovery care,” said Casey.

Overdose deaths among older Americans more than tripled between 2000 and 2020, according to government data.

“Insurance coverage is how people get access to treatment,” said Steinberg. “It is necessary, and we’ve heard stories from people around the country who have been unable to get this residential treatment they need.”

A companion bill has also been introduced in the House and is backed by both Democrats and Republicans.

