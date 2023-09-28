New body camera footage shows aftermath of Ponte Vedra triple stabbing

PONTE VEDRA, Fla — The man accused of a triple stabbing outside a Ponte Vedra Beach restaurant in June appeared in court Thursday.

As 18-year-old Spencer Pearson, the suspect accused of the triple stabbing outside of a local Chubby’s Wings, appeared before a St. Johns County judge, the scars from that day were clearly visible on his neck.

Newly released body camera footage shows Pearson splayed out on the ground receiving medical treatment after witnesses said he attempted to slash his own throat.

“I see the one guy and he’s got a knife in his hand cutting his throat,” said one witness in the footage.

The main target of the attack was 17-year-old Madison Schemitz, a senior and athlete at Ponte Vedra High, left paralyzed from the chest down from her wounds.

In the body cam footage, a witness who identified herself as Schemitz’s mother indicated she’d recently filed a report against Pearson.

“I just made a report about him. I just made a report about him and his behavior,” said the woman.

Another witness recounted her confusion as she watched the attack unfold.

“He comes running out of nowhere, drops his food and you know. At first, I was like, what’s happening? And then he like comes and like I thought he was going to hug her, but he ends up like taking a knife out,” said the witness.

The footage also captured a deputy and bystanders praising the quick actions of one of the victims, Kennedy Armstrong, who jumped into action and pulled the attacker off of Schemitz.

“You’re a hero,” said a woman on the recording.

“You are my hero brother,” the deputy added.

Pearson faces five felony charges, including two counts of attempted murder, which each carry sentences of 30 years to life.

He’s scheduled to appear in court again on November 30th.

Help for Madison Schemitz and Family

Shared with permission from Madison Schemitz and her mother:

“Every day is still a fight. I am working incredibly hard every day and making great progress. I continue to ask for privacy when it comes to my recovery, but I greatly appreciate all the thoughts and prayers. I encourage everyone to educate themselves on Spinal Cord Injuries and Disabilities, along with Domestic Violence and Abuse. Linking arms with the One Love Foundation has been amazing so far, and I hope to continue to educate and advocate for myself and these causes as I continue this journey. This is just the beginning. #MadisonStrong”

-Madison

Madison Schemitz

